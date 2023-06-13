9 Hurt In Mass Shooting During Nuggets Celebration
June 13, 2023 11:55AM CDT
DENVER (AP) — Denver police say nine people were wounded in a mass shooting in an area where basketball fans had been celebrating the Nuggets first NBA title win.
A man who police say is a suspect was also shot.
He’s been taken into custody.
The Denver Police Department said the shooting happened early Tuesday, about three-and-a-half hours after the game.
It was in an area where police say the largest celebrations took place, about a mile from Ball Arena.
Police believe multiple shots were fired in a dispute between several people.
The suspect’s injuries were believed to be non-life-threatening.
Police said three of the wounded were in critical condition.