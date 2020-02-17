9 Year Old Referred To Cty. Att. For Starting Grass Fire
courtesy 10/11NOW
(KFOR NEWS February 17, 2020) Lincoln Police told KFOR NEWS Monday morning, a 9 year old has been referred to the County Attorney’s Office for arson connected to a grass fire Sunday afternoon in the 3400 block of Portia Street. Children setting sticks on fire allegedly admitted to starting the fire, which blackened about an acre of grass and was extinguished about 10 feet from of apartment buildings. Heat from the flames caused an estimated $1000 damage to the building.
