Investigator Herrera Motorcade Lined With Supporters
Herrera motorcade into Lincoln (courtesy 10/11 NOW)
(KFOR NEWS September 8, 2020) Flags are flying at half staff until Friday to honor Lincoln Police Investigator, Mario Herrera, who died early Monday morning, September 7th, from an August 26th gunshot wound while helping serve an arrest warrant at 33rd and Vine.
Investigator Herrera’s body traveled by hearse motorcade from Omaha to Lincoln Monday afternoon, escorted by nearly 3 dozen motorcycles and as many as 60 patrol cars and cruisers from all areas of law enforcement. Along the 60-mile stretch, at almost every overpass, people gathered to show respect.
Investigator Herrera’s cruiser was left in front of the Hall of Justice and became covered in flowers.
Herrera is the 7th Lincoln Police officer to die in the line of duty…the first in 52 years.
