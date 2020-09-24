COVID-19 Cases in Lancaster County Now Total Over 6,000
LINCOLN–(News Release Sept. 24)–Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) announced that 80 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County on Wednesday, bringing the community total to 6,018. The number of deaths in the community remains at 24.
Visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov to access a dashboard that summarizes Lancaster County COVID-19 data. LLCHD also released the following information on Wednesday:
Recoveries: up from 2,216 to 2,284
Overall positivity rate:
- Lancaster County – remains at 8.2 percent
- State – remains at 9.7 percent
- National – remains at 8.3 percent
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 61 with 29 from Lancaster County (four on ventilators) and 32 from other communities (two on ventilators).
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, repeated shaking with chills, repeated muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell. If you have symptoms, please get tested. Testing is now open to all Lancaster County residents by appointment only.