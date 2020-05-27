A Dozen Corrections Staff Test Positive For COVID
credit - abajournal.com
(KFOR NEWS May 27, 2020) On Tuesday, State Corrections Director, Scott Frakes announced a staff member with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). The staff member is employed at the Nebraska State Penitentiary (NSP). The person is se-isolating at home.
Notification will be provided to those who work and live in the facility as to the new test-positive case. In addition, anyone who may have had close contact with the staff member will be directed to self-quarantine until they are cleared by a medical provider.
This brings the number of NDCS staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19 to 12.
