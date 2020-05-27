      Breaking News
A Dozen Corrections Staff Test Positive For COVID

May 27, 2020 @ 3:56am
credit - abajournal.com

(KFOR NEWS  May 27, 2020)   On Tuesday, State Corrections Director, Scott Frakes announced a staff member with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).  The staff member is employed at the Nebraska State Penitentiary (NSP). The person is se-isolating at home.

Notification will be provided to those who work and live in the facility as to the new test-positive case. In addition, anyone who may have had close contact with the staff member will be directed to self-quarantine until they are cleared by a medical provider.

This brings the number of NDCS staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19 to 12.

