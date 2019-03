Portions of North 66th Street, from “Q” to Vine streets, are closed for emergency water main repair through 5 p.m. Friday, March 22. Northbound traffic is currently being merged into the center, left-turn lane. Southbound lanes are not affected by the work. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around construction crews. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: closures) or through the Waze mobile app.