A Week’s Worth of Clinics

May 17, 2021 @ 4:08am

(KFOR NEWS  May 17, 2021)  A week’s worth of COVID clinics are planned in Lincoln, including:

  • Monday, May 17, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, 31st and “O” streets – first and second doses
  • Tuesday, May 18, “F” Street Community Center, 1225 “F” Street – first and second doses; and Gateway Mall – first-dose drive-through clinic north of the garages of the former Sears store
  • Wednesday, May 19, Gateway Mall – second-dose drive-through clinic north of the garages of the former Sears store
  • Thursday, May 20, Pinnacle Bank Arena – first and second doses
  • Friday, May 21, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department – first and second doses
  • Saturday, May 22, Gateway Mall – second dose drive-through clinic north of the garages of the former Sears store

Vaccinations administered:

  • Initiated vaccinations (first doses):  165,367
  • Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine):  141,640

