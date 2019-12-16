AAA Expands Its Commitment to Prevent DWI Crashes
1011NOW
Just in time for the holiday season, AAA-The Auto Club Group is fulfilling the wishes of several local law enforcement agencies by providing them with the tools and equipment needed to help prevent tragic losses caused by impaired drivers.
Throughout its 113 year history, AAA has been dedicated to saving lives and preventing roadway crashes in Nebraska. AAA’s drunk driving prevention efforts include providing free tow service to impaired drivers during celebratory holidays through the Tow to Go program; distributing free AAA PROMise kits to high schools to help prevent underage drinking; and, distributing the Great Pretender Party Guide to encourage responsible party hosting.
This year, after exploring the needs of area law enforcement agencies, AAA increased its commitment to preventing driving under the influence and driving while intoxicated crashes by providing dedicated funds to the Nebraska State Patrol Foundation, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), and Omaha Police Department Foundation for them to purchase equipment that would help breakdown cases of drunk driving.
“AAA’s donation will greatly assist us with reducing the number of impaired drivers on the street while maximizing our officer’s efficiency,” stated Capt. Mark Desler, Omaha Police Department West Precinct. “Hopefully, we will reduce the number of injury and fatality crashes as a result of this improved efficiency,” he added.
With nearly one-third of all fatal car crashes in Nebraska caused by an impaired driver, AAA is urging all motorists to do their part to keep the roadways safe.
“If you are hosting a family gathering or business party where alcohol will be served, make certain safe transportation is provided to each guest, such as using designated drivers or a ride-share service,” stated Rose White, public affairs director for AAA-The Auto Club Group. “Party hosts should serve plenty of alcohol-free beverage options, and high-protein foods that slow the alcohol absorption. Before anyone starts heading home, put away the alcohol and bring out the coffee and desserts,” she added.
