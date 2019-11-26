AAA Offers Tips for Upcoming Weather Over Holiday
Traffic is backed up in all directions at 84th and Leighton on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, when a southbound semi truck could not make it up a hill due to slick conditions. (Courtesy of Jami Motz)
AAA–The Auto Club Group is warning motorists to be prepared for hazardous driving conditions during the holiday week.
“Since speed is a factor in many crashes, never be in a hurry to reach your destination, especially when poor weather and road conditions prevail,” advises Rose White, public affairs director for AAA-The Auto Club Group. “Increase your following distance, reduce your speed, and never use cruise control when roads are slick.”
AAA recommends using the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s 511 Advanced Traveler Information System to monitor road conditions. Their system provides the public with helpful information that will assist commuters and travelers along Nebraska’s highway system.
The 511 website can be accessed at www.511.nebraska.gov.
The following are recommended tips for safe winter driving:
- Before starting out in snowy weather, remove the snow from the entire car. Make certain mirrors, lights, brake lights, rearview camera lens, and turn signals are clear of ice and snow.
- If you operate a newer model vehicle equipped with advanced technology safety systems, make certain all exterior sensors are clear of ice and snow. Check vehicle owner’s manual for more information.\
- To increase visibility during the daylight hours, drive with the headlights on.
- Avoid fast acceleration and hard braking since both may cause skids.
- Watch for icy surfaces on bridges and intersections.
- Always reduce speed and increase following distance when poor road or weather conditions prevail. Never use cruise control if the roads are wet, slick or snow packed.
