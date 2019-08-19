      Weather Alert

AAA Reports August Roadway Fatalities Up Substantially From Prior Years

Aug 19, 2019 @ 5:21pm

AAA has released its report of traffic fatalities in Nebraska for the month of August, and revealed a substantial increase from previous years.

Nebraska has seen 21 traffic fatalities so far in the month of August, a 250% increase from 2018’s 6 fatalities. This is also a 106% increase compared to the 5-year average number of fatalities in the month of August for 2014-18.

152 traffic fatalities up to this point in the year of 2019, a 14% increase from 2018 and a 10% increase from the 5-year average of 2014-18.

AAA encourages all motorists to:
  • Buckle-up – all passengers – each time you enter the vehicle
  • Avoid distractions that take your mind off of the primary task of driving safely
  • Obey the speed limit.  Reduce speed when driving in inclement weather
  • Share the road – look for motorcyclists, pedestrians and bicyclists in the traffic mix
  • Never get behind the wheel after consuming alcohol or any medication that might compromise your ability to drive safely

To see AAA’s full traffic fatality report click here.

