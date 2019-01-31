Abe Lincoln Birthday Celebration

The public is invited to a free patriotic concert by the Lincoln Municipal Band on Sunday February 10th at 2 p.m. The concert will take place at Lincoln Southwest High School, 7001 South 14th Street. The show is part of the 19th annual Abraham Lincoln Birthday Celebration from 1 to 4 p.m.

The 33-member Lincoln Municipal Band is Nebraska’s only professional wind ensemble and the State’s oldest professional music organization. Since 1907, the Band has presented a free summer concert series, which continue to be the most popular events of the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department’s summer performance series.

Support for the event is being provided by Nelnet, Humanities Nebraska and other local individuals, businesses and organizations.

Activities before and after the concert will include historical displays, kids games and crafts, and free refreshments, including birthday cake.

