Abortion Ban Bill Falls Short In Cloture Vote From Nebraska Lawmakers

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 7)–A bill that would have made abortion illegal in Nebraska after the first trimester and beyond failed to advance and appears to be done for the Legislative session.
State lawmakers on Wednesday evening voted 31-15 in a cloture vote, falling short by two votes of the 33 needed to advance the measure. The bill would have hinged on a major decision by the U.S. Supreme Court that could come this summer.
If the bill advanced and had passed, Nebraska would have become the 14th state nationally to enact a so-called trigger law. Supporters of the measure say it would ensure that Nebraska is among the first states to outlaw abortion if the court overturns Roe v. Wade, the landmark case that allowed the procedure.
Opponents say the measure is an intrusion on women’s ability to make personal medical decisions.