Abortion Rights Advocates Pushing For Ballot Initiative

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 13)–The fight for abortion rights is not over in Nebraska. An effort will get underway, starting Thursday, to get abortion access put on the November 2024 ballot.

The group, Protect Our Rights Nebraska, is fighting to protect access to abortion. The group submitted petition language to the secretary of state at the end of October. A constitutional amendment, which is what this petition is, requires 10 percent of registered voters to sign the petition. Signatures must also be gathered from 5 percent of voters in 38 of 93 of Nebraska’s counties.

Earlier this year, the Nebraska Legislature voted to pass a bill that would have abortion banned at 12 weeks gestation.