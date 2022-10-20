About 13 Pounds of Fentanyl Seized in Lancaster County

LINCOLN—(KFOR Oct. 20)—A traffic stop Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 80 on the west edge of Lincoln leads to the discovery of more than 13 pounds of fentanyl.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says deputies with the Lancaster County/HSI Criminal Interdiction Unit stopped a vehicle for speeding on I-80 about a mile west of the NW 48th Street interchange heading west.

The driver consented to a search of the vehicle and a backpack containing 6 Kilos (13.2 lbs), around 60,000 pills, of fentanyl were discovered in the vehicle. The pills were marked “M30″ which are fentanyl pills masked as Oxycontin pills. The per-pill value is over $1 million dollars. One pill contains enough fentanyl to provide 10 lethal doses, according to Sheriff Terry Wagner.

Luis Salazar, 39, of Omaha was arrested and lodged in jail for possession with intent to deliver narcotics.

The investigation determined Salazar was en route to York.