ACLU Files Lawsuit Challenging Hilgers’ Refusal Of LB 53

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 28)–A lawsuit has been filed by the ACLU against Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers and Secretary of State Bob Evnen, which challenges their recent refusal to implement a new law that allows felons to vote upon release from prison.

Evnen’s decision came after Hilgers’ opinion recently said LB 20 was unconstitutional. But the ACLU is fast-tracking its legal battle straight to the Nebraska Supreme Court, urging them to bypass the district court since the litigation could impact 7,000 potential voters who could be newly eligible to cast a ballot this year due to the law change.

Hilgers argued only the Nebraska Board of Pardons has the power to restore voting rights after a felony conviction. He also concluded LB 53 is unconstitutional. That law was passed in 2005 and implemented a two-year waiting period for felony voting rights registration.