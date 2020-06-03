ACLU of Nebraska Criticize Omaha’s State of Emergency
(KFOR NEWS June 3, 2020) (AP) The American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska is urging Omaha officials Tuesday to reject an extension of the city’s current state of emergency unless Mayor Jean Stothert commits to ending a ban on groups of more than 25 people.
The group’s legal director, Adam Sipple, argues in a letter to city officials that the order violates protesters’ rights. Sipple says the Constitution does not allow the government to suppress legitimate First Amendment conduct as a preventative measure.
