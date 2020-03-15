Activities Around Nebraska Curtailed to Slow Spread of Virus
Nebraska residents will find their entertainment options drastically cut this weekend as more events and venues announced cancellations and closures in an effort to slow the spread of a new coronavirus. In addition to the Nebraska boys high school basketball tournament this week being closed to fans, Omaha officials announced there would be no annual downtown St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday.
The Omaha Children’s Museum announced that it would be closed to the public beginning Saturday through Monday. The Sheldon Museum of Art in Lincoln has canceled or postponed all museum events through May 2.
