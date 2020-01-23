Adam Sipple to Lead Nebraska’s ACLU Legal Program
Adam Sipple will lead the ACLU of Nebraska’s statewide legal program as the team’s new legal director.
Sipple comes to the ACLU after a career in private practice at Johnson & Mock, PC, LLO, where he spent the last 20 years litigating in the areas of civil rights and criminal defense, gaining experience in civil, criminal, state, federal and appellate litigation.
“Adam is passionate about civil rights and civil liberties. His talent passion and experience will take our legal program to new heights,” said Danielle Conrad, the ACLU of Nebraska’s executive director. “Adam has a clear track record as a successful litigator in complex matters where the stakes are highest and where fair application of the law is most important.”
Sipple says he welcomes the opportunity to dive into complex litigation on behalf of all Nebraskans. “Throughout my career, the most satisfying moments have followed vindication of a client’s fundamental constitutional rights against overreaching state actors,” Sipple said. “I am eager to take up the vital work of the ACLU.”
READ MORE: Lancaster County Accepting Juvenile Justice Prevention Fund Grant Applications