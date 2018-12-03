Adams Man Arrested In Arson At East Lincoln Home

Police have arrested a 40-year-old Adams man for arson and burglary after a fire at an east Lincoln home last Thursday (Nov. 29).

Officer Angela Sands says Dennis Prokopec was arrested for 2nd-degree arson, following an investigation into the fire at 7810 North Hazelwood Drive. Investigators say Prokopec’s ex-girlfriend was staying at that house.

The woman was out of town and two other people living in the home were at work by the time someone saw Prokopec pull up to the house, walk behind it and come back out a half-hour later only to drive away.

The witness told police that’s when they saw an explosion.

Officer Sands says Prokopec was tracked down at his home and had some burns on his face. He allegedly denied being involved in the fire, claiming he was using a hair removal product on his face that left the burns.

Prokopec fit the description by witnesses to police. His ex-girlfriend told investigators they had broken up over the summer and was being harassed by him.

About $185,000 damage was done to the house.