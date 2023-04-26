Additional Information Released by LPD From Tuesday Afternoon’s Deadly Collision in Northeast Lincoln

The scene of a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV at 84th and Holdrege on Tuesday afternoon. The view is looking toward the northeast. (Photo by Coryelle Thomas/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 26)–Lincoln Police have released some new details from Tuesday afternoon’s deadly crash at 84th and Holdrege.

On Wednesday, Public Information Manager Erika Thomas said an SUV driven by a 75-year-old Lincoln woman was in the northbound turn lane to head west on Holdrege, when the motorcyclist was heading southbound in the right turn lane and continued through the intersection before hitting the passenger side of the SUV. Witnesses reported seeing the motorcycle speeding before the crash.

The motorcyclist, a 21-year-old Lincoln man, was taken to the hospital, where he died. His name is not being released at this time to give the family time to grieve and process their loss.

The SUV driver wasn’t hurt and a 78-year-old Lincoln woman that was a passenger in the SUV suffered minor injuries. No citations have been issued and the investigation is ongoing.