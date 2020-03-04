Additional Patient Released From Coronvirus Quarantine at UNMC; Nebraska Working With Feds To Curb Possible Outbreak
LINCOLN-(KFOR Mar. 4)-Another patient quarantined at the University of Nebraska Medical Center for coronavirus testing was cleared to leave Wednesday. That makes six that have been cleared out of quarantine, leaving nine people evacuated from a Japanese cruise ship early February remaining at the Omaha hospital.
Patients must test negative for COVID-19 three times, 24 hours apart, before they can be released.
Governor Pete Ricketts told KFOR News that Nebraska has been working closely with the federal government to prevent any sort of outbreak.
In case an outbreak does happen, Ricketts said there is a strategic reserve with a hefty supply of masks and ventilators in case of an emergency. Ricketts added that the while testing for the coronavirus is not immediately available right now, the UNMC team is working with the CDC to get testing approved.
“We’re probably not quite at the point right now where you can to your Walgreens and get that test,” said Gov. Ricketts. “That’s absolutely what we want to get to.”
Until the tests are ready and approved, Ricketts reminded Nebraskans to continue washing their hands and remain cautious about the disease.
