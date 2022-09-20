Additional Updated COVID Booster Clinics Scheduled For September and October

COVID-PBA clinic 3-18-21

(KFOR NEWS September 20, 2022) The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) will host additional updated COVID-19 booster dose clinics for residents age 12 and older in September and October.

Upcoming clinics include:

Friday, September 23, 4 to 7 p.m. Lincoln High School, 2229 “J” St.

Sunday, September 25, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lincoln High School

Monday, October 3, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive

Tuesday, October 4, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena

Wednesday, October 5, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena

Clinics are by appointment. Residents can schedule an appointment online at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling 402-441-4200.

The updated boosters provide protection against variants circulating in the community now and increase the body’s immunity against COVID-19. There is also potential for an increase in COVID-19 infections this fall and winter. The updated booster will better protect against severe illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19. The Health Department encourages people who are eligible to get an updated booster as soon as possible.

People age 12 and older can receive an updated booster at least two months after their last booster or since completing the primary series. Pfizer’s updated booster is for those age 12 and older. Moderna’s updated booster is for adults age 18 and older. People can choose either the Pfizer or Moderna booster, regardless of the brand of previous COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Several pharmacies are also offering updated COVID-19 boosters by appointment. Contact the pharmacy or visit vaccines.gov to check availability.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccine, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the Health Department at 402-441-4200.

