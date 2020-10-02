Adjutant General Comments On Appointment Of New Civilian Aide To The Secretary Of The Army
(KFOR NEWS October 2, 2020) Nebraska’s Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Daryl L. Bohac, congratulated Mr. James Cada of Lincoln on his appointment to represent Nebraska as a Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army.
“With the selection of Jim Cada, the Secretary of the Army will have a civilian aide for Nebraska who is completely engaged on issues important to the men and women serving in our nation’s military, as well as veterans in our state and region,” Bohac said. “I look forward to working with Jim in his new role as our CASA.”
Secretary of the Army Ryan D. McCarthy administered the oath to Cada and three other new CASAs in a virtual ceremony from the Pentagon on Sept. 29, 2020.
CASAs promote good relations between the Army and the public and advise the secretary on regional issues. CASAs serve a two-year term without compensation. Terms may be extended to a total of 10 years of service.
The secretary may recognize a civilian aide as a CASA Emeritus after 10 years of distinguished service. Nebraska’s previous CASA, James Murphy, converted to CASA Emeritus last year.
