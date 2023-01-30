Advisory For Missing Woman Cancelled After She Was Found Deceased

Police Lights (Getty Images)

PLATTSMOUTH–(KOLN Jan. 30)–The woman who was the subject of an endangered missing persons advisory issued by the Nebraska State Patrol on Saturday was found dead in the backyard of a home in her Plattsmouth neighborhood.

According to KFOR’s media partner, 10/11 Now, officers with Plattsmouth Police were called around 5pm Sunday to the area where 68-year-old Patricia Lanam was last seen on Friday. Her cause of death appears to be from medical conditions and being outside in extremely cold temperatures.

Authorities say Lanam had dementia.