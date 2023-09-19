Aggravated Assault Now Ruled a Homicide Case

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 19)–An aggravated assault late last month that turned deadly is now being investigated as a homicide by Lincoln Police.

In a news release to KFOR News, the Lancaster County Attorney’s Office upgraded the charges against 22-year-old Angel Rodriguez Alvis of Lincoln at a hearing Tuesday to manslaughter, a Class IIA felony, and first-degree assault, a Class II felony.

Rodriguez Alvis was developed as a suspect following the assault that happened just after 1am on August 27 at the southeast corner of 13th and “P” Streets. Police found 55-year-old James Baylor of Lincoln unconscious with a head injury. He was taken to a Lincoln hospital in critical condition. Baylor passed away from his injuries on on Sept. 5.

Rodriguez Alvis initially was tracked down about an hour after the assault near 18th and “O” Street and arrested for first-degree assault and later was released on bond.

The investigation is ongoing and if you have information regarding this case, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.