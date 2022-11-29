Aging Partners Hosts Holiday Meals in December

(KFOR NEWS November 29, 2022) Aging Partners invites older adults and the public to holiday meals December 12th through 15th at senior centers in Lincoln and Lancaster County. Reservations are required by calling the senior center by noon at least two days in advance. Meals will be served at 11:30 a.m. except for Belmont and Bennet, where meals will be served at noon.

The suggested contribution is $6 for those age 60 and over, and there is a $9 fee for those under age 60. The menu includes roast beef with gravy, green beans with almonds, mashed potatoes, spiced apples, dinner roll, and pecan pie with ice cream.

The schedule is as follows:

Monday, December 12th…Firth Senior Center (in Firth Community Center), 311 Nemaha St., Firth, call 402-416-7693 for reservations

Wednesday, December 14th…Hickman Senior Center (in Hickman Community Center), 115 Locust St., Hickman, call 402-416-7693

Thursday, December 15th…Belmont Senior Center (in Belmont Recreation Center), 1234 Judson St., call 402-441-7990 for reservations, Downtown Senior Center, 1005 “O” St., call 402-441-7154 for reservations, Washington Street Senior Center (in Grace Lutheran Church), 2225 Washington St., call 402-441-7157 for reservations, Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte Ave., call 402-441-7151 for reservations and Bennet Senior Center (in American Legion Hall), 970 Monroe St., Bennet, call 402-416-7693 for reservations.

More information on Aging Partners is available at aging.lincoln.ne.gov.

READ MORE: Troopers Arrest 26 Impaired Drivers Over Thanksgiving Weekend