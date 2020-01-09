Aging Partners Offering Meal Delivery to Qualified County Residents
lincoln.ne.gov
(KFOR NEWS January 9, 2020) Aging Partners now offers qualified Lancaster County residents who live outside of the Lincoln City limits the opportunity to receive home-delivered meals. Qualifying seniors may receive up to five meals per week. The meals are sent via a shipping service (FedEx or UPS) and arrive refrigerated. Voluntary contributions are appreciated but not required for the meals.
To determine eligibility, call Aging Partners at 402-441-6150. Once Aging Partners receives an inquiry or referral, the agency conducts an in-home assessment to determine eligibility. The meals are available to individuals age 60 and over who meet one of these criteria:
- The person is unable to attend a congregate meal program through a senior center.
- The person is incapacitated or disabled and unable to prepare their own meals.
- The person is convalescing from illness or medical issues and unable to prepare their own meals.
“For homebound seniors with limited resources, eating nutritious food can become a health issue and cause them to lose independence,” said Aging Partners Director Randall Jones. “In rural areas, homebound seniors have difficulty with transportation and access to local grocers and restaurants. Our program not only provides great meals, but also helps seniors maintain their independent lifestyle as long as possible.”
The Aging Partners program specifically targets residents in rural Lancaster County. For Meals on Wheels service in Lincoln, residents are urged to contact Tabitha at 402-486-8589.
The nutrition services of Aging Partners also provide an important link to other supportive in-home and community-based support. These include homemaker, personal care, transportation, physical activity, chronic disease self-management, home repair and fall prevention programs.
Aging Partners plans, coordinates and advocates for older people in an eight-county area. Its mission is to enhance daily living, expand personal choices and educate the community in an effort to ensure the independence and full life of the people they serve. More information on Aging Partners is available at aging.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling 402-441-7070.
READ MORE: Escapee from Lincoln facility