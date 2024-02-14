Agreement Approved In Compensation Increase for LPS Teachers

LINCOLN–(KFOR/News Release Feb. 13)– There will be a pay increase for teachers in Lincoln Public Schools.

On Tuesday night, the Lincoln School Board voted unanimously for the more than 4-and-a-half percent pay raise includes wage increases, plus the district’s contributions to health insurance, retirement and social security. First year teachers starting next year will get a salary now of $48,556, about a $1,200 increase. It’s part of an agreement between LPS and the Lincoln Education Association.



In addition to a compensation package increase, the agreement presents changes to the school calendar that will impact staff, students and families. The first major change is the end of early release for professional learning each Tuesday for high schools, and once a month for elementary and middle schools. The professional learning time will now be a part of the six non-student days within the new calendar for planning and professional development. All certificated staff will continue to have a 189-day calendar, with 175 days for student learning. A revised proposed student calendar was presented to the Board earlier in the meeting.

Other changes to the agreement includes:

An additional $700,000 towards extra standards compensation. This includes an increase in coordinator stipends from $11,329 to $15,000, and a move from 10 extra days to 14.

Accumulated leave payout will increase from $16.50 to $20.00 per hour following 10 years of service.

The 189-day teacher contract will be the same at all levels and broken down as follows: There are a total of 175 student learning days. In August, five days before students begin for professional learning and planning. Two days within the school year are for parent-teacher conferences. One day after the end of the student calendar will be a staff work day. Six days within the school year are for professional learning in the morning with autonomous plan time in the afternoon. Of those six days, four will be for building-led professional learning and two for district-lead sessions.

Required staff meetings will be reduced to a maximum of one meeting per month for up to 75 minutes.

The threshold for staff to ratify any variance in a school building was lowered from 85 percent to 75 percent approval.

Upon return from one-year Leave Of Absence, staff will be placed where there are openings in the district after surplus certificated employees are assigned. They will no longer be guaranteed their former position or location.

The number of “Blackout Days” or days in which staff cannot request time off was reduced to the first and last five student days and the days immediately before and after a scheduled break.

A joint committee will be formed to review the LPS appraisal process, the new teacher tenure model and extra standard roles and pay.

The agreement covers approximately 3,700 LPS employees who are teachers, librarians, nurses, social workers, counselors, school psychologists, speech language pathologists and early childhood and home-based teachers.