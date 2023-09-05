Air Canada Apologizes For Booting Passengers Who Complained That Their Seats Were Smeared With Vomit

(Associated Press) – Air Canada says it has apologized to two women who were booted off a flight by security after protesting that their seats were smeared in vomit.

The airline said Tuesday that the passengers “clearly did not receive the standard of care to which they were entitled.”

Another passenger who witnessed the Aug. 26 incident says it happened while people were boarding in Las Vegas for a flight to Montreal.

Air Canada says its procedures were not followed in this case, and it has contacted the passengers directly to apologize.