Lincoln’s air quality today (Tuesday) is GOOD, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

However, agricultural burning in Kansas and Oklahoma for management of prairie and rangelands may affect the air you breathe in the coming day. Smoke advisories are issued for areas impacted by smoke and particulates in the air caused by smoke. You can link to the LLHD Air Quality Index.

