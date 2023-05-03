AirPods Pinging Lead Deputies to Arrest Two People in a String of Thefts

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 3)–Between Saturday night and Sunday morning, there were a string of thefts that happened and later reported in areas of Lancaster and Seward counties.

Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin on Wednesday said initially these ten thefts happened in Milford and three places were hit in Malcolm. That included a purse stolen with credit cards and a check book and a wallet, purse, cash and credit cards taken from two vehicles left unlocked. A garage was broken into at a Malcolm home, where tools and softball equipment were taken.

Houchin told reporters that surveillance video from one of the neighbors in Malcolm showed a red sedan with ‘in-transit’ paperwork but no license plates.

Houchin said officers with the Lincoln Police Department were alerted that stolen AirPods were pinging at an address in Lincoln. An investigator with LSO went to the apartment complex off 24th and “E” Streets and according to Houchin, the investigator had seen people get in the red sedan, but couldn’t stop it as the car sped away.



Another call from the Milford Police Department indicated the AirPods were pinging at another Lincoln home near 26th and P Streets. Undercover deputies on Monday were sent to the home where they served a search warrant, according to Chief Houchin, and deputies claim they found a stolen firearm, along with the stolen AirPods. Nicole Jensen, 36, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a stolen weapon.

Chief Houchin said stolen items were found from the burglary cases in Malcolm, Milford, Lincoln and other cases.

Deputies also served a search warrant at the apartment off 24th and “E” Streets and found more stolen items and a stolen revolver, plus some meth. Gary Winchel, 32, was arrested on suspicion of possession of meth.