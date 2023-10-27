Airport Authority Approves of Funding To Help Refund Red Way Customers

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 26)–The final payment of $700,000 from the $3-million in American Rescue Plan Money has been approved by the Lincoln Airport Authority to be transferred to Fly Next, LLC, also doing business as Red Way Airlines.

The approval was given Thursday, after an independent audit on the failed airline was done. The State Auditor’s Office, meanwhile, is still doing their own investigation into Red Way, which suddenly shutdown flight service and folded on August 31.

With the approval of the money, some of that would be refunded to about 600 people that booked flights through Red Way.