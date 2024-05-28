Albert Ruddy, Oscar-Winning Producer Of ‘The Godfather’ And ‘Million Dollar Baby’, Dies At 94

FILE - Producer Albert S. Ruddy accepts the Oscar for best picture for "The Godfather" at the 45th Annual Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, Calif., on March 27, 1973. The Canadian-born producer and writer who won Oscars for “The Godfather” and “Million Dollar Baby,” died Saturday, May 25, 2024, at age 94. (AP Photo, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — “The Godfather” producer Albert S. Ruddy has died at 94.

The Canadian-born producer and writer won Oscars for “The Godfather” and “Million Dollar Baby,” developed the raucous prison-sports comedy “The Longest Yard” and helped create the hit sitcom “Hogan’s Heroes.”

A spokesperson says Ruddy died Saturday at the UCLA Medical Center.

Ruddy produced more than 30 movies and was on hand for the very top and the very bottom.

“The Godfather” and “Million Dollar Baby” were box office hits and winners of best picture Oscars.

But Ruddy also helped give us “Cannonball Run II” and “Megaforce,” nominees for Golden Raspberry awards for worst movie of the year.