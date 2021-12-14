Alberts: “N-U Basketball Program OK”

Lincoln, NE (December 14, 2021) University of Nebraska-Lincoln Athletic Director Trev Alberts issued a statement Tuesday afternoon about the state of the Husker Basketball Program.
“I am aware of recent public speculation regarding our men’s basketball program. Our compliance staff has been in communication with the NCAA today and was told there is no active or pending investigation into our men’s basketball program. Coach Hoiberg and I have talked, and he has assured me his program is compliant with NCAA rules.”
Speculation about possible NCAA rule violations has been rampant since an assistant coach took a leave of absence a week ago.