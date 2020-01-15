Alcohol and Speed Factor In Crash
(photo courtesy 10/11NOW
(KFOR NEWS January 15, 2020) A car crashed into a tree just after Midnight, then caught fire. Police Capt. Jake Dilsaver tells KFOR NEWS the 37-year-old Lincoln driver went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say alcohol was a factor when the driver was going too fast when he took the off-ramp from I-80 onto I-180 northbound and went out of control.
