Alcohol and Speed Factor In Crash

Jan 15, 2020 @ 4:34am
(photo courtesy 10/11NOW

(KFOR NEWS  January 15, 2020)  A car crashed into a tree just after Midnight, then caught fire.  Police Capt. Jake Dilsaver tells KFOR NEWS the 37-year-old Lincoln driver went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.  Police say alcohol was a factor when the driver was going too fast when he took the off-ramp from I-80 onto I-180 northbound and went out of control.

