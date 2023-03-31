KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM Logo

Alec Baldwin Co-Defendant Gets 6 Months Probation On Gun Charge

March 31, 2023 2:42PM CDT
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office in Santa Fe, N.M., after he was questioned about a shooting on the set of the film "Rust" on the outskirts of Santa Fe, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A codefendant in the case against actor Alec Baldwin in the fatal 2021 shooting of a cinematographer on a movie set in New Mexico has been convicted of unsafe handling of a firearm and sentenced to six months of probation.

Safety coordinator and assistant director David Halls also must pay a $500 fine and complete a gun-safety course after agreeing to plead guilty to the charge related to the death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Western movie “Rust.”

Halls appeared by video Friday as state District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer issued the sentence.

Defense attorney Lisa Torraco said Halls was “rattled” with guilt.

Baldwin has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter in Hutchins’ death.

 

