All States Expand Vaccine Eligibility To People 16+
(Getty Images)
(KFOR NEWS April 19, 2021) All Nebraska residents age 16 and older are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments are available for next week. Residents can complete the quick and simple registration process and then schedule an appointment to get vaccinated at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Residents who are already in the registration system will be contacted to schedule an appointment.
The health department is working with higher education institutions and local high schools to register students 16 and older for vaccinations. Vaccinations are available at public clinics and pharmacies, and additional clinics are expected to be offered at local schools beginning this week.
Those who do not have online access or who need assistance with registration or scheduling may call LLCHD’s COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
Testing: The process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com, CHIHealth.com or TestNebraska.com.
Drive-through testing is available from:
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth: Autumn Ridge Family Medicine, 5000 North 26th St. and Southwest Family Health, 1240 Aries Drive. Call either site to schedule an appointment: Autumn Ridge, 402-435-5300 and South West Family, 402-420-1300.
- Test Nebraska: Gateway Mall, 6100 “O” St., north parking lot of the former Sears store. Tests are conducted from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, call 402-207-9377
Testing is also available without an appointment at the three Bryan Urgent Care locations, 7501 S. 27th St., 5901 N. 27th St. and 4333 S. 86th St. To check wait times, call 402-481-6343.
Lab-confirmed cases reported Sunday: 17
Total number of cases: 30,442
Deaths reported Sunday: none
Total number of deaths: 231
Recoveries: 27,370
Weekly positivity rate:
- April 3 through 10: 7.1%
- April 11 through 17: 5.8%
Risk Dial: mid-yellow, moderate risk of COVID-19 spread
