Allo Fiber Receives Platinum Award From U.S. Department of Labor

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 20)–Allo Fiber has received a top award from the U.S. Department of Labor for hiring Military Veterans.

It’s the fifth year the company has received the Government’s HIRE VETS Medallion, but the first time they’ve won the top-level Platinum award. Allo was singled out for the number of vets hired, for benefits such as tuition assistance, and for its military-leave policies for members of the National Guard.

Earlier this month, ALLO was also the top vote getter in Alpha Media’s Best of Lincoln competition for internet service, and Best Place to Work in Lincoln.