ALLO Honored For Vet Hiring

Lincoln, NE (November 9th, 2022) – U.S. Secretary of Labor Martin J. Walsh recognized ALLO as one of the 835 recipients of the 2022 HIRE Vets Medallion Award during a virtual award ceremony presented by U.S. Department of Labor held on November 9th. ALLO earned the gold medallion award after applying earlier this year. The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) Medallion Program is the only federal award program that recognizes employers who successfully recruit, hire, and retain veterans.

“It truly is an honor to have won the Department of Labor HIRE Vets Gold Medallion award for three straight years. ALLO leaders recognize that our Guard, Reserve and Veterans teammates have a huge impact on helping us successfully serve our communities,” said Todd Heyne, ALLO Chief Construction Officer and Navy veteran. “ALLO is growing, and each new market brings challenges. The veterans we hire come with the attitude and skills to get the job done well.”

ALLO joins 834 other companies from 49 states, plus the District of Columbia, who have shown a commitment to hiring veterans, but also ensuring that they have a long-term career and growth plan that uses the diverse skills they acquired through their military service.

Recipients of the 2022 HIRE Vets Medallion Award meet rigorous employment and veteran integration assistance criteria, including veteran hiring and retention percentages; availability of veteran-specific resources; leadership programming for veterans; dedicated human resource efforts; pay compensation and tuition assistance programs for veterans. More than 1,400 employers have earned a HIRE Vets Medallion Award since 2018.

ALLO has benefit programs in place to support veterans transitioning to the workforce and active Guard and Reserve members, including a Military Leave Benefit that 27 ALLO teammates utilized in the past 12 months. ALLO also offers a Skillbridge internship program for active-duty service members who are about to end their service, and a pay differential benefit where ALLO will pay a deployed team member the difference between their ALLO salary and military pay to ensure the same income during their deployment.