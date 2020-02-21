ALLO Increases Standard Fiber Internet Speed to 500 Mbps
ALLO Communications, a Nelnet company, announced a speed increase for all current residential customers on ALLO’s standard 300 megabits per second (Mbps) fiber internet to 500 Mbps at no additional cost. ALLO had previously boosted its standard speed from 100 to 300 Mbps in March 2018.
“The amount of devices being used in homes has been steadily trending upwards,” said Tyler Pearson, Director of Product Development at ALLO. “We want to make sure our customers have the bandwidth they need to create the best experiences possible.”
Pearson confirmed that the new 500 Mbps fiber internet service is ALLO’s new standard speed available across all of ALLO’s markets.