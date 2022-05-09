ALLO To Offer Free Internet Service To Qualifying Homes

LINCOLN, NEBRASKA (May 9, 2022)– ALLO Communications will begin offering free 100 Mbps internet to qualifying households through the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), starting immediately . The new federal broadband program, announced by President Biden today, provides a $30 monthly subsidy, which will completely cover the cost of ALLO’s new 100 Mbps service option for ACP participants.
Customers who meet the program requirements can receive 100 Mbps internet free or apply the $30 monthly discount to any ALLO internet option. Other ALLO internet plans include 500 Mbps, 1 GIG, and 2.3 GIG symmetrical speeds.
ALLO’s symmetrical 100 Mbps ACP plan provides a Wi-Fi 6 certified Blast router with all service plans and the free ALLOIQ mobile app for greater control over their home network, devices, and online experience.
ALLO President Brad Moline stated, “The Affordable Connectivity Program is making reliable broadband a reality for those who have only had options for mediocre or no connectivity in the past. ALLO is proud to support the FCC in this effort as it aligns closely with our purpose to expand digital inclusion and make connectivity accessible and affordable for all.”
Previously, ALLO supported the FCC’s Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) program and has participated in the ACP since its rollout on December 31, 2021. More than 10 million Americans currently utilize this program.
Get details about ACP service options with ALLO at AlloFiber.com/ACP and register for the program with the FCC at GetInternet.gov. ALLO was among 20 telecommunications providers named by The White House as ACP supporters.