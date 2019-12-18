Almost 200 Pounds of Pot Seized In 2 Traffic Stops
NE State Patrol
(KFOR NEWS December 18, 2019) Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) arrested two people after discovering more than 200 pounds of marijuana in two traffic stops Monday.
At approximately 5:40 p.m. MT, a trooper observed a Hyundai Santa Fe fail to signal a turn as it was exiting Interstate 80 at the Ogallala interchange. During the traffic stop, the trooper detected criminal activity. A search of the vehicle revealed 116 pounds of marijuana. The driver, 26 year old, Erasmo Arteaga Chavez, of Renton, Washington, was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound and possession with intent to deliver.
At approximately 7:20 p.m. CT, another trooper observed a Ford Explorer following too closely on Interstate 80 at mile marker 273 near Kearney. During the traffic stop, the trooper observed signs of clandestine activity. Troopers performed a search of the vehicle and discovered 95 pounds of marijuana. The driver, 57 year old, Patricia Jolly, of Pearl, Mississippi was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound and possession with intent to deliver.
