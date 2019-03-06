Alzheimer’s Caregivers Show Up To Hearing Over Bills Offering Help

Nebraska State Capitol (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

In Nebraska, there are 34,000 people who have Alzheimer’s, but another 83,000 Nebraskans provided millions of hours of unpaid care to a loved one with Alzheimer’s.

Hundreds of those caregivers came to the State Capitol building Tuesday to talk to state lawmakers about the emotional and financial damage Alzheimer’s inflicts on spouses — family — and friends.

Four bills in the Legislature aim to support Alzheimer’s caregivers — from creating tax credits, to creating a system of continuing health insurance for people who have to leave their job to help a family member.

OTHER LEGISLATIVE NEWS: Bill to ban LGBTQ discrimination in Nebraska stalls.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Man Arrested After Threatening Woman, Police Man Pleads Guilty To Conspiracy In US Immigrant Worker Case Nebraska Bill To Ban LGBT Job Discrimination Stalls Violent Inmate Missing From Community Correctional Facility TIFF Bill Debate in Nebraska Legislature Nebraska Attorney General Looking to Stop Robocalls