AMC To Charge More For Good Seats In Movie Theaters

NEW YORK (AP) – Middle seats at many U.S. movie theaters just got more expensive.

AMC Theaters is the nation’s largest movie theater chain and on Monday, it unveiled a new pricing scheme in which seat location determines how much your movie ticket costs.

Seats in the middle will cost a dollar or two more, while seats in the front row will be slightly cheaper.

AMC said the pricing plan, dubbed “Sightline,” has already been rolled out in some locations and will be in place by the end of the year at all domestic AMC theaters during showings after 4 p.m.