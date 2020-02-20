Americans Quarantined At Camp Ashland Are Going Home
ASHLAND–(KFOR Feb. 20)–The 57 Americans who’ve been held in quarantine at a Nebraska National Guard camp for possible exposure to coronavirus are going home. Health officials said those people were leaving Thursday, after spending nearly two weeks in quarantine.
They’ve not been asked to wear masks or take any other health measures as they leave or once they arrive home. Dr. Eric Kasowski of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told reporters on Thursday there’s no need, because they’re all healthy.
The people in quarantine landed at Omaha’s Eppley Airfield on Feb. 7, having flown from the Wuhan region of China. They soon were bused to Camp Ashland. One who developed a cough was later tested for the virus and was cleared.