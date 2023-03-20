KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM Logo

Annexation Proposal In Southeast Lincoln Part of City Council Public Hearing

March 20, 2023 8:54AM CDT
Photo courtesy of Jeff Motz/KFOR News.

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 20)–An annexation proposal in an area of southeast Lincoln that has acreage space is the subject of a public hearing Monday afternoon before the City Council.

The area being looked at for annexation is 70th and 84th Streets, from Pine Lake to Yankee Hill Roads. Many residents in the area have some concerns over taxes, water service, and fire protection. Some neighbors also would like to see the city do is wait to annex everything on the south end of town all the way to the new South Beltway and do it all at once.

Monday’s council meeting begins at 3pm.

