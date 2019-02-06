Annual African-American Read-In

Readings and performances by community stakeholders will explore African-American history and the rich history, role and contributions of African-Americans in the world of literature and the arts this Thursday, Feb. 7 from Noon to 1pm at LPS District Office, 5905 O St.  It’s the first of two Read-In events facilitated by the Youth Development Team of Lincoln Public Schools and Lincoln City Libraries.  It’s free and open to the public…bring a lunch.  Contact Jason Keese at jkeese@lps.org or 402-436-1478 (office) or 402-515-4074 (cell).

READ MORE:  Legislative committee considers scholarship bills

 

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Community Action receives $750,000 Weatherization grant Gun, Meth Found By Task Force After Warrants Served At North Lincoln Home Man Arrested Following Wednesday Morning Robbery Driver Credited For Saving Students After School Bus Catches Fire UNMC Wants You For Your Mind Food Security