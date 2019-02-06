Annual African-American Read-In

Readings and performances by community stakeholders will explore African-American history and the rich history, role and contributions of African-Americans in the world of literature and the arts this Thursday, Feb. 7 from Noon to 1pm at LPS District Office, 5905 O St. It’s the first of two Read-In events facilitated by the Youth Development Team of Lincoln Public Schools and Lincoln City Libraries. It’s free and open to the public…bring a lunch. Contact Jason Keese at jkeese@lps.org or 402-436-1478 (office) or 402-515-4074 (cell).

