NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. (AP) – The annual AppleJack Festival kicks off next week in southeastern Nebraska, ushering in another fall season in the state.

It’s the 50th year of the festival in Nebraska City. The festival begins Friday with a street carnival, antiques and quilt shows and a food court. Saturday will bring in a 5K race, pancake breakfast, arts and crafts fairs, parade and apple picking. The festival wraps up Sept. 23.

Between 60,000 and 80,000 people are expected to descend on the city of nearly 7,300 for the festival.

Nebraska City is the apple capital of the state, with its many orchards attracting day-trippers. It’s also the home of Arbor Day and Arbor Lodge State Historical Park.