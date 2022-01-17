Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Youth Rally and March Program To Be Held Virtually

LINCOLN–(Release)–The Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Youth Rally and March is proud to announce the 2022 theme “Walk Together” It’s Up to Us to Take the Steps, which will be live-streamed Monday, January 17th, 2022, with the “Pre-Rally Program” beginning at 9:30 am (CST) followed by the 27th Annual “Call to Action Program” beginning at 10:00 a.m. For more information visit the Rally website: mlkyouthrally.com.
Friends and stakeholders (local and regional) and those from the international community are encouraged to stream and virtually engage in the experience which will be made available through multiple interactive virtual options for our ever-expanding audience.
“Our theme stresses the importance of unity and valuing collaboration, uplifting each other and advocating for those around you,” stated Planning Committee member and Lincoln North Star scholar, Reem Ahmed.
An empowering showcase entirely run and featuring local-area youth, will be made up of content for those ages 4 to 90! Rally components will honor steps of the past, illustrate steps being taken today, and call upon us to act and walk together in order to reach the mountaintop Dr. King spoke of in 1968. Additional Rally components will feature reflections, powerful adaptations, original pieces, music, and the “call to action” in our steps toward civility, justice, equity, and kindness.
The Rally is organized by a diverse group of middle and high school scholars and is held in conjunction with the national recognition of the birthday of the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. All components strive to celebrate King’s legacy and the mission of the planning committee: “promotion of the life and dream of the late Rev. Dr. King, Jr. through positive youth action in the community.”
*Thanks to the City of Lincoln, all aspects of the 2022 experience will be virtual and streamed via various platforms. In-person attendees will be required to wear face-coverings.
