Annual One Book-One Lincoln Nominations Invited

Lincoln, NE (January 24, 2022) Lincoln City Libraries is asking readers to submit nominations for the 21st annual One Book–One Lincoln selection.
Titles can be submitted, online, until January 31 at lincolnlibraries.org.
Nominated books should be of general interest to adults, spark thoughtful discussion, and address universal themes of life. A committee of community readers will evaluate the nominations and select finalists for a community-wide vote this summer.
Last year’s selection was “Hidden Valley Road” by Robert Kolker.